Rs. 1 Crore In Demonetised Currency Seized In Hyderabad, 6 Arrested

A team of Central Zone Task Force of police raided a petrol pump owner's house in Barkathpura area in Hyderabad and arrested them with Rs 1 crore in scrapped notes, said a press release.

Hyderabad | | Updated: August 19, 2017 23:50 IST
The six men planned to get demonetised notes exchanged for valid currency through middlemen

Hyderabad:  The city police on Saturday arrested six people and seized Rs. one crore in demonetised currency from them in Hyderabad.

The arrested men were identified as Raj Kumar Bagadi, owner of a petrol pump in Putli Bowli area; Ahmed Bin Ali, owner of a sports showroom; Mohammed Salman; Mohammed Shabeer, a textile businessman; Mohammed Ahmed Shareef and Pedda Shetty Reddy Sekar, a retired Postal Department employee.

The accused had planned to get the notes exchanged for valid currency through some middlemen, and gathered at Bagadi's house for this purpose.

A case was registered at Kachiguda police station and further probe is on. 
 

