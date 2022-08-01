Former Andhra Chief Minister NTR's Daughter Found Dead At Hyderabad Home

Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheshwari was found dead at her home in Hyderabad's Jubilee hills, the police have said. It appears that she died by suicide. But no suicide note has been found, said Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police said.

Uma Maheshwari was the youngest of the 12 children of NT Rama Rao.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters.

Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members are at Uma Maheshwari's home, the police said.