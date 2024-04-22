Video: Hyderabad Techie Falls Into Uncovered Water Tank In Hostel, Dies

The Hyderabad techie is seen walking towards the uncovered water tank

A 22-year-old man died after he fell into an underground water tank at a hostel in Hyderabad's Gachibowli.

The incident was seen on CCTV camera.

Sheikh Akmal, a software professional, is seen walking in carrying groceries. The square hole of the water tank has no lid.

He walks four steps and then falls into the tank. His chin hits the concrete rim of the water tank's opening during the fall.

Seconds later, a man, a woman and two children rush out from a flat on the ground floor. The man lowers a water pipe into the tank for Mr Akmal to grab, but he gets no response.

The police have filed a case, and investigation is on.