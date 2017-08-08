Hyderabad Teen Commits Suicide Allegedly After Being Denied Video Game

A 17-year-old engineering student in Hyderabad died after jumping off the second floor of his house on Monday night, allegedly because his father refused to buy him a video game.The family had shifted into the newly built house on the outskirts of Hyderabad only recently.G Abhinay, a first year student, had allegedly threatened to kill himself if his father didn't buy him the 3,000-rupee game. He had been pressing his father G Srinivas for a week, said the police.His father, however, refused to buy the game, fearing that he would get addicted to it and it would distract him from his studies. His mother also told him he should wait, since the family had just spent a lot on the house.On Monday, the teen reportedly argued with his parents and tried to slit his wrist before rushing to the terrace, from where he allegedly jumped.The police say they are investigating other possible reasons for the alleged suicide. Sources say they are wondering if an engineering student would take such a drastic step over a video game.