14-Year-Old Game Addict Commits Suicide After Mother Takes Away Phone

The boy used to spend hours playing video games on his mobile phone. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy addicted to video games allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur after his mother took away his mobile phone, the police said today.

Krish Sunil Lunawat, who lived with his mother and elder sister, used to spend hours playing video games on his mobile phone, according to the police.

He had also stopped going to school since the past one year, inspector Umesh Besarkar said.

As his mother and sister are working, the boy used to stay alone at home most of the time, he added.

The boy recently forced his mother to buy a new Playstation gaming device for playing video games. However, on Monday, Krish's mother had to go to Mumbai and she asked him to give the mobile phone to her.

When he refused, she forcibly took away the handset from him and left for Mumbai in the afternoon, the police said.

The boy, allegedly disturbed over it, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at their house using a bed sheet, the police official said.

He was discovered when his sister returned home on Monday evening.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case in connection with the incident.