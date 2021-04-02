Stopped From Playing Video Games, Teenager Dies By Suicide In UP: Police

A boy died by suicide after he was stopped him from playing video games, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy on Friday died allegedly by suicide after his parents stopped him from playing video games in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

"A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. He had left his home in sector 110 at around 8 pm yesterday and never returned," said senior police official Elamaran G.

"We found his body near an under-construction building today. The body has been sent for postmortem," he added.

Police are waiting for the postmortem report.