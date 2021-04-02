Stopped From Playing Video Games, Teenager Dies By Suicide In UP: Police

"A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. He had left his home in sector 110 at around 8 pm yesterday and never returned," said senior police official Elamaran G.

A boy died by suicide after he was stopped him from playing video games, police said. (Representational)

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh):

A 15-year-old boy on Friday died allegedly by suicide after his parents stopped him from playing video games in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

"We found his body near an under-construction building today. The body has been sent for postmortem," he added.

Police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

