India Vs Pak: 5 Things Virat Kohli Is Doing To Score A Century; Diet And Exercise Tips

The big match of the year for the ICC Champions Trophy Final between India Vs Pakistan is almost here. With the Indian team showering runs and bowling exceptionally well to clinch the coveted trophy, the captain Virat Kohli has left no stone unturned to get in his best shape for the final. After playing an unbeaten 96 against Bangladesh in his previous match, Kohli, on his way to score a century, is the fastest Indian cricketer to reach 1000, 3000, 4000, and 5000 ODI runs. As the captain puts it, "I realised that if you want to stay on top, playing three formats in this day and age, you need a routine."

Here are 4 things in Virat Kohli's routine that made him the fastest cricketer to reach 25 ODI centuries.

1. Cardio and Weight-lifting: This workout is based on a cardio workout and lifting heavy weights to strengthen your muscles, gain strength without bulking, burn more calories and improve posture. According to Virat Kohli, it is this weight lifting that gives him power in his legs to field effectively on the cricket ground. He feels the training is addictive and after starting weight training in 2015, it has taken his game to another level in a year and half.



2. No dessert, cold-drinks, gluten or wheat: Kohli follows a strict diet with no cheat days at all. All the food that he eats has to be either grilled or boiled. His diet includes dried fruits and nuts along with a cup of steaming black coffee and freshly cooked meals that include lamb chops and pink salmons which are an excellent source of protein, selenium, and niacin and vitamin B12.

Virat Kohli gets ready for the big India vs Pakistan Final

Photo Credit: NDTV Sports

3. Lower-body workouts: For explosive power in running between the wickets, Kohli relies on extensive lower-body workout. He performs more than 100 squats every day along with lunges, calf-raises and leg presses to gain lower body strength and allow complete range of motion of his joints.

4. Adequate sleep and regularity: Kohli's mantra is Eat. Train. Sleep. Repeat. He hits the gym 5 times a week or makes sure that he works out at home for at least 2 hours it he can't make it to the gym. As Kohli puts it, "It started off as something that is required for my sport, but now it is a lifestyle choice for me. Even when I don't play or even during my off time I don't eat unhealthy food."

With this diet and exercise, Virat Kohli is all set to make his mark as the fittest cricketer in the world. Watch out for the bid India v/s Pakistan final to see how the Indian captain makes his presence count.

