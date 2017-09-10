Gurgaon Student Murder: Probe Team Points Out Serious Lapses - 10 Facts

The boy was allegedly attacked by a bus conductor inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Gurgaon: A report by a three-member Special Investigation Team has pointed out numerous security lapses at Gurgaon's Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old child was found murdered inside a toilet on Friday. Around 50 policemen, two fire engines and a water cannon were stationed at the school today after three days of continuous protests by parents and locals. This morning, the police used lathis or batons to control protesters who had set fire to a nearby liquor shop. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the state is not averse to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation as demanded by the family.