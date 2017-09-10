Gurgaon Student Murder: Probe Team Points Out Serious Lapses - 10 Facts

The boy was allegedly attacked by a bus conductor inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon.
Gurgaon: A report by a three-member Special Investigation Team has pointed out numerous security lapses at Gurgaon's Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old child was found murdered inside a toilet on Friday. Around 50 policemen, two fire engines and a water cannon were stationed at the school today after three days of continuous protests by parents and locals. This morning, the police used lathis or batons to control protesters who had set fire to a nearby liquor shop. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the state is not averse to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation as demanded by the family.
Here are the 10 updates in this story:
The Special Investigation said in its report that many of the CCTV cameras installed in the school were not functional, there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers, and the wall behind the school remains unfinished.
The report also said proper background checks and police verification of employees were not conducted. The team ordered the authorities to take action against the school
This morning, hundreds of people, including parents and locals, held protests demanding that the police take action against the school. Among them were some miscreants who set fire to a liquor shop. There were reports that liquor bottles were thrown inside the school from across the boundary walls.
Three bus-loads of policemen had been brought in morning after the protesters set fire to a liquor shop near the school. After the lathicharge, 20 people were detained.
Reporters from news agency ANI were injured during the lathicharge and their vehicle was damaged. The boy's father said issued an appeal for peace, saying, "Want to request all parents who are supporting us -- please do not get involved in violence."
Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma said if the parents were not satisfied with the investigation so far, "the state government is ready to call in any agency". The police have promised to complete the investigation within a week and push for trial in a fast-track court.
The minister also said a police case has been filed against the school's owner and the management under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Neerja Batra, the acting principal of the Ryan International School, had been suspended.
The body of the 7-year-old, a student of Class 2, was found inside the school's toilet on Friday an hour after his father had dropped him off. His throat had been slit.The police have arrested the conductor of his school bus, Ashok. They say he had tried to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he offered resistance.
The parents of the boy have questioned the alleged involvement of the bus conductor and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The boy's elder sister studies in Class 5 of the same school.
Yesterday, a five-year-old was raped in northwest Delhi's Shahdara area by an employee of her school. The alleged assailant, who works as a peon at the school, has been arrested.