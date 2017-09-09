Ryan School Student Murder Live Updates: 'Heinous Crime', Says Haryana Chief Minister Khattar

Gurgaon: Hundreds of agitated parents are protesting outside Ryan International school in Gurgaon where a Class 2 student was killed allegedly by a bus conductor inside a toilet on Friday. The acting Principal of the school has been suspended. The services of the private agency which provided security to the school have also been suspended. Parents have been holding protests at the school since yesterday morning when the seven year old boy was found with his throat slit in the school bathroom.
Here are the live updates on Ryan International school student murder:
'School didn't ensure basic safety for my son': parents protest after 7-year-old killed
Directed authorities to complete formalities within 7 days: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called it "sad incident and heinous crime". He informed that authorities have been asked to complete formalities within 7 days.
Ryan International School Gurgaon Murder: Principal Suspended, Protests Continue At School Where 7-Year-Old Was Killed
Amid calls for action by angry parents against a school in Gurgaon where a seven-year-old child was killed allegedly by a bus conductor inside a toilet, the acting principal of Ryan International School has been suspended. The services of the private agency which provided security to the school have also been suspended. There have been angry protests at the school by hundreds of agitated parents since yesterday morning when the seven year old boy was found with his throat slit in the school bathroom. The Class 2 student had been brutally murdered allegedly by a school bus conductor who also tried to sexually assault the boy."
There is a tendency for common people to ask for CBI probe. I said if you aren't satisfied with probe by Police we'll talk: #Haryana PWD Min pic.twitter.com/98er6QZvGz- ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017
State government will take strict action against the culprits: Haryana PWD Minister
- I am assuring them that do not worry
- Government will take strict action against it
- Whoever has done this crime they will not forgiven
- There has not necessary to enquire this case by CBI
- State government will take strict action against the culprits
Haryana Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh visits school
Principal of the school has been suspended
"Principal Neerja Batra has been suspended. We took action against the security agency of the school. A special committee is probing the case," Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner of Police Simardeep Singh said this afternoon.
Committee to probe lapses by the school
The District Collector has formed a committee which will report on the lapses by the school. Haryana Education Minister Rambilas Sharma said "Culprit won't be spared. Sympathies with child's parents."
Bus conductor was arrested late Friday evening
Bus conductor, Ashok, was arrested late Friday evening after the police questioned several staff members, teachers and even spoke to students. He was produced in a Gurgaon court this afternoon and was sent to police custody for three days.
Parents want the school to be held accountable. The father of the seven-year-old victim visited the Gurgaon Police Commissioner's office this morning to demand action against management of the school. His elder daughter studies in Class 5 in the same school.
School could not ensure basic safety for my son: Mother
"The school could not even ensure basic safety for my son, how will then parents send children to school," Jyoti, the child's mother, told news agency ANI. "My son did not even know the bus conductor as he never traveled in bus. We used to drop him and pick him," she added.
