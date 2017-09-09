Ryan School Student Murder Live Updates: 'Heinous Crime', Says Haryana Chief Minister Khattar





Amid calls for action by angry parents against a school in Gurgaon where a seven-year-old child was killed allegedly by a bus conductor inside a toilet, the acting principal of Ryan International School has been suspended. The services of the private agency which provided security to the school have also been suspended. There have been angry protests at the school by hundreds of agitated parents since yesterday morning when the seven year old boy was found with his throat slit in the school bathroom. The Class 2 student had been brutally murdered allegedly by a school bus conductor who also tried to sexually assault the boy."