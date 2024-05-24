Enroute Kedarnath, Helicopter With 7 Aboard Makes Emergency Landing

All the 6 passengers and the pilot are safe.

A helicopter, carrying 7, made an emergency landing due to a technical fault, approximately 100 metres away from the Kedarnath helipad.

All the 6 passengers and the pilot are safe.

"A helicopter of Kestrel Aviation co coming from Sirsi helipad to Sh Kedarnath Dham carrying 6 passengers along with a pilot had to make an emergency landing approx 100 metres before the helipad of Sh Kedarnath Dham at around 7.05 hrs due to some technical problem," district disaster management officer, Rudraprayag said.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath opened on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction.

Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

Due to the huge rush of pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra.

With offline registration being stopped in Haridwar and Rishikesh, now devotees can come to the Chardham Yatra only after online registration.