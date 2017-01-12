Goa Polls: BJP Announces Names Of Candidates For 29 Seats

Refraining from projecting Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar as its chief ministerial candidate in the Goa Assembly polls, BJP today announced the names of candidates for 29 seats, including 17 sitting MLAs.Mr Parsekar figures in the list released by the party in New Delhi today following its Central Election Committee's meeting last evening.One sitting MLA, Deputy Speaker Vishnu Surya Wagh, who had last year suffered cardiac arrest, has not been fielded on health grounds and is replaced by Ramrao Surya Wagh.Defence Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be the key election campaigner for the party in a state where Congress, an alliance of regional outfits, including one headed by a former senior RSS leader, and AAP are other players in the fray.Mr Parsekar, a Parrikar loyalist, had taken over from him after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted him in his Cabinet as Defence Minister. He, however, continues to have a say in the state's affairs.Releasing the list, J P Nadda, who is CEC secretary, said the party has given representation to all communities and added that it is considering putting up candidates for all the 40 seats.The last date of filing nomination, which began yesterday, is January 18.Asked about its chief ministerial candidate, he said any decision in this regard will be taken by the Parliamentary Board.He also released the list of three party candidates for biennial election to UP Legislative Council.