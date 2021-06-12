One-Month-Old Infant Kidnapped From Goa Medical College: Police

CCTV footage from the hospital and the vicinity are being checked, the police said (Representational)

A woman registered a case with the police after her one-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday evening, an official said. A massive hunt has been launched in the area to arrest the accused, he added.

The complainant said a woman distracted her, snatched her infant from her arms, and fled, the official said, adding that CCTV footage from the hospital as well as the vicinity are being checked.

"She said the accused told her some money had fallen on the floor. As soon as she looked down, the accused snatched the infant and fled, the mother said in her complaint," the official added.

Meanwhile, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said GMCH had nothing to do with the incident as the child was not admitted to the facility.

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat had called the incident a major security lapse.