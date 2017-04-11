Ghaziabad Collector Orders To Cut A Day's Salary Of 10 Absentee Government Doctors

The Ghaziabad district magistrate recommended deduction of a day's salary of ten doctors who were found absent during his sudden inspection at the District government hospital in the town.District Magistrate (DM) Nidhi Kesarwani visited the MMG District Hospital on Monday without any prior intimation and found many flaws in the working of its staffers, said district information officer RB Singh.The DM scrutinised the attendance register and ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Ajay Agarawal, to keep the register in his custody and withhold a day's salary of the 10 absentee doctors.While skin specialist Dr AK Dixit was found prescribing medicines which were available only at chemists shops located outside the hospital, the officer said.The DM has also recommended a punitive action against the errant doctor in a letter to state government.