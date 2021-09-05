Head Constable, Home Guard Staff Suspended For Bid To Blackmail Couple

SSP Pawan Kumar said such activities by policemen won't be tolerated. (Representational)

A head constable and a home guard have been suspended for allegedly making a video clip of a couple and trying to extort money from them, an official said today. The incident took place in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

After making the video of the couple in a car, they tried to extort money from them by threatening that they will show the clip to the woman's parents, SSP Pawan Kumar said.

He added that following a complaint by the couple, an inquiry was launched and Head Constable Brij Mohan and Home Guard's Vipin Kumar were found guilty.

The SSP said often couples don't register any complaint when such an incident takes place to save their reputation. Such activities by policemen will not be tolerated, he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the head constable and a letter has been sent to the district commandant of the Home Guards to launch a departmental inquiry against Vipin Kumar, he said.