Video Of Ghaziabad Cop Assaulting Man Surfaces Online, Probe Launched

An investigation has been launched against a sub-inspector in UP's Ghaziabad after a video of him assaulting a man surfaced on social media, police said today.

In the nine-second video that has been doing rounds on social media since Tuesday, the sub-inspector can be seen pulling an e-rickshaw driver by his hair and dragging him before allegedly beating him up.

The incident happened in Adhyatmik Nagar area under Wave City police station area in Ghaziabad.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the higher official has handed over the matter for investigation to Wave City ACP Poonam Mishra.

"The matter is being looked into and action will be taken against anyone found guilty," ACP Mishra told Press Trust of India.



