Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ganpati Visarjan Significance, Procedure, Mahurat Timings and Tithi

Highlights The 10-day long festival will end on 5th September, 2017 Lord Ganesh is considered as the harbinger of luck and success Lord Ganesha is believed to leave for Mount Kailasha on the 11th day

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Significance of Ganpati Visarjan

India has welcomed Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 that started from 25th August, as devotees brought Lord Ganesh idols home with much fervour. The Ganesh Isthapna signifies Lord Ganesh leaving Mount Kailasha to come and bless his devotees on his birth anniversary. The 10-day long festival will end on 5th September, 2017, on Anant Chaturdashi when devotees will immerse his idol in water signifying the departure of his physical embodiment, meaning the deity goes back to Mount Kailasha and devotees see him off with grand celebrations. Ideally, the immersion takes place on the 11th day; however, some prefer to immerse the idol on one and a half day, third day, fifth day or seventh day.

Lord Ganesh is considered as the harbinger of luck, success and prosperity. Devotees bring him home so that he can bless them and celebrate his homecoming with much grandeur. On the 11th day, Lord Ganesh is believed to leave for Mount Kailasha along with all the misfortunes of his devotees and shower blessings on them.

It is believed during these 10 days of puja, the deity who is formless is invoked in the idols; a process called Praank Pratishtha. The devotees then are able to channel their devotion and prayer before the deity returns back. This practice also serves as a subtle reminder to the devotee about the transitory nature of life and how our physical form is returned to the elements after death.

Ganesh Visarjan means to send the deity back home



Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ganpati Visarjan Procedure

Before immersing Lord Ganpati's clay idol in water, it is imperative to perform aarti and important mantras should be chanted. After the aarti, bhog in the form of modaksand sweets are offered to the deity and prasad is served to all the devotees.

The visarjan commences with the Uttarang Pooja that involves five elements which may include Deep (oil lamps), Gandh (fragrance), Naivedya (food), Dhoop (incense) and Pushp (flowers). Before leaving the house, one of the devotees should pick and move the idol about one inch forward; this is to signify that the devotees will take him for visarjan.

All the devotees shower Akshat on the deity and rest a spoonful of curd on his outstretched palm with a wish for him to visit their house again.

Take a red cloth and put dry coconut on it and stuff it with jaggery and five different grains and tie a knot. Now tie the cloth around Lord Ganesh's hand. This signifies the food prepared for his journey.

The idol is then led to the place of immersion with continuous chanting of 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya'. The idol is then immersed and for one last time devotees pray for his safe journey and his blessings for the year ahead.



Before immersing Lord Ganpati's clay idol in water, it is imperative to perform aarti​



Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Mahurat Timings

Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi Day

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan

Morning Muhurta (Char, Labh, Amrit) - 09:32 am to 14:11 pm

Afternoon Muhurta (Shubh) - 15:44 pm to 17:17 pm

Evening Muhurta (Labh) - 20:17 pm to 21:44 pm

Night Muhurta (Shubh, Amrit, Char) - 23:11 pm

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Visarjan Tithi

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 12:14 pm on 4th September 2017

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends at 12:41 pm on 5th September 2017