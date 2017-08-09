Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Star Akshay Kumar Is 'Bollywood's Banker,' Says Foreign Media

#Tubelight, #JaggaJasoos, #MunnaMichael, #JabHarryMetSejal... Bollywood is going through the worst phase... Desperate for Hits... What's shocking, the biggies aren't fetching the desired start at the BO... Let's NOT blame the audience... The problem lies within... The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough... Post #Baahubali2, the biz has hit rock bottom... Will #ToiletEkPremKatha prove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry.

