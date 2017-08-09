Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Star Akshay Kumar Is 'Bollywood's Banker,' Says Foreign Media

Highlights
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha makers are expanding the film's reach
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release in countries like Greece, Japan
- Akshay Kumar's film releases in India on August 11
This is perhaps spurred in part by the spectacular success of Aamir Khan's Dangal in China where it released in May. China is currently waiting for Baahubali 2 to open. Japan, while so far a blip in overseas markets for Bollywood, has warmly welcomed several Rajinikanth films in the past.
Variety reports that the traditional Indian cinema overseas market comprises some 50 territories including USA (where Baahubali 2 made over Rs 100 crore, the first Indian film to do so), UK, the Gulf countries, Australia and New Zealand. However, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's producers and distributors are expanding their film's reach to an additional 20 territories including Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Croatia, Estonia and Latvia. "With Rustom widely accepted and loved across the world, we were emboldened to go for a bigger and more aggressive release," Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of Kriarj Entertainment, the producers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, told Variety.
Profit-impoverished Bollywood is desperately seeking a hit, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram. The blockbuster success of Baahubali and Dangal apart, box office returns have been unequally divided between middling hits and outright flops. Two big films starring marquee names released recently and proved to be box office turkeys - Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Taran Adarsh places responsibility squarely on the makers of these films: "Let's not blame the audience. The problem lies within. The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint and to win. Mere star power isn't enough."
#Tubelight, #JaggaJasoos, #MunnaMichael, #JabHarryMetSejal... Bollywood is going through the worst phase... Desperate for Hits... What's shocking, the biggies aren't fetching the desired start at the BO... Let's NOT blame the audience... The problem lies within... The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough... Post #Baahubali2, the biz has hit rock bottom... Will #ToiletEkPremKatha prove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry.
Could Toilet: Ek Prem Katha be the 'hero' Bollywood needs at this point?
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which deals with sanitation and raises awareness around building toilets, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma and Anupam Kher. The film releases this week.