Salman Khan's Picture With Nephew Ahil Will Melt Your Heart

Actor Salman Khan, who recently completed shooting Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, is currently in London but you'll be elated to know who is he accompanied by. The 51-year-old actor is with his little nephew Ahil, who is Salman's sister Arpita's son. Early today, Salman posted an adorable picture with Ahil on Instagram, in which the Kick actor is seen feeding his one-year-old nephew. In the picture, Salman can be seen cautiously holding the milk bottle and Ahil is just busy chilling and enjoying the leisure time with his maamu. Well, we assure you that it's the most aww-dorable thing you'll see on the internet today. In the picture, Salman wrote: "Ahil and me time."
Highlights
- Salman Instagrammed an adorable picture with Ahil today
- Salman can be seen feeding his one-year-old nephew
- Ahil is Arpita and Aayush Sharma's son
Take a look at Salman and Ahil's cute picture, which has already garnered over 361,204 likes in less than 3 hours.
While in London, Salman was awarded with the Global Diversity Award at the House of Commons from the British MP Keith Vaz (we are assuming that Ahil is the lucky charm).
Recently, Salman also posted a couple of videos, where the duo (Salman and Ahil) are enjoying their breakfast in London.
Take a look at Salman and little munchkin Ahil's videos here:
Ahil was born in 2016 to Arpita and Aayush Sharma, who have been married for over three years now. Aayush's Bollywood debut is reportedly being handled by Salman Khan.
On Raksha Bandhan, Arpita posted a video of Salman and Ahil's play date. This will definitely make your day.
I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world to have the most amazing , loving , giving , caring brother ! Thank you for being this larger then life person you are in all ways. Can't thank you enough for all that you have done not only for me but all the souls you touch. Love you Bhai now and forever @beingsalmankhan Happy Rakhi , miss you
Salman, who was last seen in Tubelight, just wrapped his shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. It is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and will release on December 22 this year.