Mexican Mayoral Candidate Murdered Hours After Voting Ends In Polls: Authorities

A mayoral candidate was murdered in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca hours after voting ended in a general election, authorities said Monday, the latest in a series of such attacks.

Yonis Banos, who ran for local office in the town of Santo Domingo Armenta, was killed in his home shortly before midnight, Oaxaca state official Jesus Romero said at a news conference.

