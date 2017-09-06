Inside Ranbir Kapoor's Training Schedule For Dragon Ranbir Kapoor is training in horse riding for Dragon

Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Ranbir started with the training last Friday It will continue for the next couple of months Ranbir is paired opposite Alia Bhatt in Dragon



Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently prepping for Dragon , is training in horse riding for his forthcoming film, reports Mumbai Mirror. Ranbir started with the training last Friday and the schedule will continue for the next couple of months. "For the next couple of weeks, Ranbir will be training in initial movements, like walk, trot, turn and halt. Suresh Tapuriah, who has earlier taught Jacqueline Fernandez and Kangana Ranaut equestrian skills, has now begun working with Ranbir. He plans to learn till the advanced stage and will be coming in regularly," a source told Mumbai Mirror. Mr Tapuriah added that Ranbir is a quick learner and is through with two lessons. Dragon directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranbir Kapoor . The film is expected to go on floors soon. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also co-stars with Ranbir and Alia inRanbir has recently been busy with the shooting of Sanjay Dutt biopic, in which he plays the titular. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza. Sanjay Dutt's biopic is expected to release earlier in 2018.Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently filming. Besidesand, Alia also has, opposite Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.will be Alia and Ranbir's first film together. Of the film, Alia earlier told news agency PTI, "is not a typical superhero film. There will be lot of action around me. I don't think I will be beating up anybody. It's a sci-fi, supernatural film."is being produced filmmaker Karan Johar and is expected to release next year.