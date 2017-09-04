Deepika Padukone Is No 'Mafia Queen' In Film With Irrfan Khan, It's 'Fictional' "T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures clarify that their next production is untitled and fictional, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan," read the statement

The movie will mark Deepika's first project with Vishal Bhardwaj, who had told IANS: "Deepika has been asking me to write a script for her for a long time. She heard this script and loved it. We are in an advance stage of discussion with her." Director Honey Trehan has previously worked with the Haider director in films such as Omkara, 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.



There's an update about Deepika Padukone's new film with Irrfan Khan . Yes, it's the much-talked about movie, which has been referred to asin certain reports. The makers of the film, which is being directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Prernaa Arora, have released a statement clarifying that Deepika's new movie remains untitled so far and is completely a work of fiction. "T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures clarify that their next production is untitled and fictional, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan," read the statement, reported IANS. The statement from the team of Deepika's film arrives after speculation that the movie is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's bookand that the actress will feature as gangster Rahima Khan, who also operates as Sapna Didi. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are co-stars of the much loved 2015 movie, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.Work has reportedly begun on the new film with the film's cast and crew catching up over script reading sessions. Last month, a source close to Mumbai Mirror shared an update: "Deepika, Irrfan, Honey Trehan and co-producers Vishal Bhardwaj and Prernaa Arora met on Tuesday to discuss the script, how their characters would shape up and their looks."The movie will mark Deepika's first project with Vishal Bhardwaj, who had told IANS: "Deepika has been asking me to write a script for her for a long time. She heard this script and loved it. We are in an advance stage of discussion with her." Director Honey Trehan has previously worked with thedirector in films such asandDeepika and Irrfan's new film is expected to go on floors in early 2018 and will look forward to an October 2018 release. Deepika Padukone is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period piece Padmavati while Irrfan Khan was last seen in(With IANS input)