Ajith's Vivegam Has A Celeb Viewer Today. Kamal Haasan Will Watch With Daughter Akshara

Highlights
- Akshara stars as Ajith's daughter
- "Wishing the very best to team for Vivegam's mass success," wrote Dhanush
- Vivegam features Ajith as a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad
Watching Vivegam with Ms. Akshara Haasan today. Looking forward.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017
Vivegam is Akshara's first film with Ajith. Her elder sister, actress Shruti Haasan has previously worked with the superstar in Vedalam, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar.
Apart from Kamal Haasan, Dhanush will also be watching the film and wished Ajith luck for Vivegam. "Wishing the very best to Ajith sir and team for Vivegam's mass success. Watching today. Super thrilled," he tweeted.
Wishing the very best to ajith sir and team for vivegam's mass success. Watching today .. super thrilled.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 24, 2017
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan also reviewed Ajith's film.
#Vivegam-Hatsoff to #thala@directorsiva sir @anirudhofficial@vetrivisuals@AntonyLRuben & fullteam 4 all d hardworkStunts verithanam— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 24, 2017
According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Thala Ajith's Vivegam is a 'mass entertainer.' He reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote, "A top-notch International level action thriller. With right emotions. Visuals and Grand Making. A mass entertainer."
#Vivegam [3.5/5]: A Top-notch International level action thriller.. With right emotions.. Visuals and Grand Making.. A Mass Entertainer..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 24, 2017
Here's what Twitter has to say.
#Thala has given his Heart & Soul for film & @directorsiva Has Unleashed Thala 's True rage A #Tripleblockbuster indeed #VivegamReview 2/2— Prabhu (@logonprabhu) August 24, 2017
A very average first half... cud have been much better.. may not work well with b & c audiences #Vivegam#vivegamreview— Manoj Kumar (@manodhoni) August 24, 2017
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Vivegam has been shot extensively in snowy locales across Europe. It is an action-thriller, with some Hollywood-like shots.
Vivegam is Ajith's third film with director Sivakumar Jayakumar after Veeram and Vedhalam. It is Ajith's first film in two years.