Ajith's Vivegam Has A Celeb Viewer Today. Kamal Haasan Will Watch With Daughter Akshara

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 24, 2017 13:47 IST
Akshara Haasan, Ajith and Vivek Oberoi in Vivegam (Image courtesy: aksharaa.haasan )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshara stars as Ajith's daughter
  2. "Wishing the very best to team for Vivegam's mass success," wrote Dhanush
  3. Vivegam features Ajith as a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad
Tamil star Ajith's much-awaited film Vivegam has hit the screens and actor Kamal Haasan is watching it today with younger daughter Akshara, he tweeted a while ago. Akshara Haasan, 25, plays a hacker in the film and stars as Ajith's daughter. "Watching Vivegam today with Akshara Haasan. Looking forward. Have heard the messages. Congratulations, Mr Ajith," Kamal Haasan, 62, wrote. Vivegam, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, received mixed reviews on Twitter. Ajith, 46, features as AK, a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad, while Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife. Vivek Oberoi stars as the prime antagonist in Vivegam and it is his first Tamil film. Here's Kamal Haasan's tweet on Ajith's Vivegam. (His verdict is awaited).
 

Vivegam is Akshara's first film with Ajith. Her elder sister, actress Shruti Haasan has previously worked with the superstar in Vedalam, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Dhanush will also be watching the film and wished Ajith luck for Vivegam. "Wishing the very best to Ajith sir and team for Vivegam's mass success. Watching today. Super thrilled," he tweeted.
 

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan also reviewed Ajith's film.
 

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Thala Ajith's Vivegam is a 'mass entertainer.' He reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote, "A top-notch International level action thriller. With right emotions. Visuals and Grand Making. A mass entertainer."
 

Here's what Twitter has to say.
 
 

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Vivegam has been shot extensively in snowy locales across Europe. It is an action-thriller, with some Hollywood-like shots.

Vivegam is Ajith's third film with director Sivakumar Jayakumar after Veeram and Vedhalam. It is Ajith's first film in two years.
 

Vivegam Ajith KumarKamal Haasan

