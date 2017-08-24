Ajith's Vivegam Has A Celeb Viewer Today. Kamal Haasan Will Watch With Daughter Akshara

Akshara Haasan, Ajith and Vivek Oberoi in Vivegam (Image courtesy: aksharaa.haasan )

Highlights Akshara stars as Ajith's daughter "Wishing the very best to team for Vivegam's mass success," wrote Dhanush Vivegam features Ajith as a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad

Watching Vivegam with Ms. Akshara Haasan today. Looking forward. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017

Wishing the very best to ajith sir and team for vivegam's mass success. Watching today .. super thrilled. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 24, 2017

#Vivegam [3.5/5]: A Top-notch International level action thriller.. With right emotions.. Visuals and Grand Making.. A Mass Entertainer.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 24, 2017

#Thala has given his Heart & Soul for film & @directorsiva Has Unleashed Thala 's True rage A #Tripleblockbuster indeed #VivegamReview 2/2 — Prabhu (@logonprabhu) August 24, 2017