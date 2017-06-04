World Environment Day 2017: Student Body To Plant 5 Lakh Saplings In Educational Institutions Across Kerala SFI will plant 5 lakh saplings in educational institutions across Kerala tomorrow on the occasion of World Environment Day 2017.

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT World Environment Day 2017: SFI To Plant 5 Lakh Saplings In Kerala New Delhi: SFI will plant 5 lakh saplings in educational institutions across Kerala tomorrow on the occasion of World Environment Day 2017. Students Federation of India (SFI)'s act of planting saplings is based on the slogan of 'Preserve the goodness of nature and it's water resources'. According to the students body, its activists will also dug 5 lakh rain pits. World Environment Day 2017 is being celebrated with the theme of 'Connecting People to Nature' this year.



State level inauguration of the program will be held at Palakkad Victoria College by Minister of welfare and culture AK Balan.



Seminars and debates related to Environment day will also be conducted, said a statement from the organization.



SFI will join hands with 400 public schools in Kerala with the motto "Let's prepare, Let them study" and will ensure Books and Study kits so that no student will miss the opportunity to access quality education, said a statement from SFI.



SFI's Membership campaign will start tomorrow with the slogan of "Mindful Campuses; Hopeful Public Education System". District wise inauguration of the membership campaign will also be held on the same day.



World Environment Day 2017 is being celebrated with the theme of 'Connecting People to Nature', according to United Nations, implores us to get outdoors and into nature, to appreciate its beauty and its importance, and to take forward the call to protect the Earth that we share.



World Environment Day is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action and takes place every 5 June. This year's host country Canada got to choose the theme and will be at the centre of celebrations around the planet.



Celebrating World Environment Day began in 1972, global citizens have organized many thousands of events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against wildlife crime, to replanting forests.



