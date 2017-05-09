West Bengal To Write To CBSE In Protest Over Tough NEET Question Paper In Bengali Over allegations of the NEET question paper in Bengali being tougher than the English question paper, the West Bengal government yesterday decided to write to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to protest over the injustice done to students who opted for Bengali as the medium of examination.

Over allegations of the NEET question paper in Bengali being tougher than the English question paper, the West Bengal government yesterday decided to write to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to protest over the injustice done to students who opted for Bengali as the medium of examination. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges in the country. Aspirants who appeared for the exam conducted on Sunday claimed that the



This year NEET exam was conducted in 10 languages including English and Hindi, i.e. Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, and Odiya.



State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told PTI that the questions were supposed to be identical in both the medium but the ones in Bengali were tougher. HE said that the questions in Bengali were different for Bengali board students while the ones in English question paper were more in sync with the format followed by CBSE. He said that the government would strongly protest against it.



Read Here: CBSE NEET 2017 Concluded, What's Next



Chatterjee accused the centre of trying to stifle talent from West Bengal. He said that they had tried to do something similar in case on engineering entrance exam as well but they had strongly opposed it. He said that it was centre's way to deprive Bengal and neglect the talent from the state.



According to students who appeared for the exam in Bengali, the weightage for questions also differed for Bengali and English question papers. There were also difference in other language question papers. According to experts, question paper in Gujarati was relatively easier than the ones in English and Hindi.



(With Inputs from PTI)



