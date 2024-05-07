NEET UG 2024: Answer Key, OMR Response Sheet To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the response sheets and answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. The exam took place on May 5. The answer key for all question paper codes will be available on the official website for NTA NEET, exams.nta.ac.in.

Apart from the answer key, the exam body will also release candidates' NEET OMR response sheets. However, NTA has not yet announced a specific date for the release of the answer key.

The results for NEET UG are scheduled to be announced on June 14. The NEET UG 2024 was held at 4,750 exam centres across 571 cities, including 14 cities outside India, with over 24 lakh registered candidates.

The NEET UG question paper consisted of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject had two sections: Section A with 35 questions and Section B with 15 questions. Candidates were required to attempt any 10 questions out of the 15 in Section B.

NEET UG 2024: Marking Scheme

Section A:

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered/Marked for Review: 0 marks

If multiple correct options: +4 marks for any marked correct option; if all options are correct, +4 marks to all candidates who attempted the question

If a question is incorrect or dropped: +4 marks to all candidates who appeared, regardless of attempted answers

Section B:

Only first 10 attempted questions considered

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered/Marked for Review: 0 marks

If multiple correct options: +4 marks for any marked correct option; if all options are correct, +4 marks to all candidates who attempted the question

If a question is incorrect or dropped: +4 marks to all candidates who attempted the question, due to human or technical error.

NEET UG 2024: Exam Body Denies Paper Leak Allegations, Calls Them Baseless

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has refuted the claims of a paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2024 held on Sunday, terming them as "completely baseless and without any merit".

"It has been ascertained from NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any substance," the NTA said in an official release.

The exam body stated that except for an incident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur where some students forcibly took away the question papers before the conclusion of the examination, all other photos of papers circulating on social media have no relation to the actual paper.

The NTA mentioned instances of malpractice and impersonation cases, stating that stringent actions were taken against impersonators and candidates.

Many people have been arrested in various cities across the country for allegedly appearing in NEET UG 2024 as impostors in place of original candidates.

"NTA also conducts post-exam data analysis to detect cases of Unfair Means (UFM). Action on UFM cases is taken as per extant rules, which include cancellation of candidature and debarring from future examinations," the exam body stated.

This year, over 24 lakh students, the highest ever, registered for NEET UG 2024. The examinees include over 10 lakh male students and over 13 lakh female students.

The NTA attributed the increase in the number of students appearing in the exam to the option of several smaller cities as centers, especially in the Northeast, apart from Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states.

The NTA urges candidates, their parents, teachers, and all concerned not to pay heed to any rumors and to concentrate on forthcoming examinations.