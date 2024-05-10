Gujarat Board To Announce Results For Class 10 Tomorrow, Check Details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results for Class 10 SSC Gujarat Board on Saturday, 11 May 2024. The date for the result announcement was released by board chairman Banchha Nidhi Pani during the press conference of GSEB HSC 12th result on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

After the release of results, students will be able to check their scores on the official website at gseb.org.

Along with the results, the board will also announce details about pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance and more.

The class 10 Gujarat board exam was conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024. Nearly, 1.91 lakh students from Surat have participated in the Gujarat State Board exams.

Steps to check the result

Step 1- Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2- Click on the direct result link for Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3- A login page will show up.

Step 4- Enter the login details.

Step 5- Click on the submit option.

Step 6- GSEB Class 10 result 2024 will be displayed.

Step 7- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

The Gujarat Board had announced the results for Class 12 Science and General stream on May 9, 2024. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the GSEB website at gseb.org