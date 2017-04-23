VITEEE 2017 Result Declared: Check VIT Score Card, Merit, Rank List Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 23, 2017 15:04 IST
New Delhi:  Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has published the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEE) 2017 Results today. The candidates can go the official website of VIT and check the merit list, All India rank list and score card now. VIT has conducted the VITEEE 2017 examination from April 5 to April 16 this year. VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was February 28, 2017.

The aspirants can login to the official website and access the results now.

VITEEE 2017: How To Check Results, Score Card, Merit List, Rank List

Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:
vit vellore

VITEE Result 2017 Declared; Check Rank List, Merit List, Score Card Now


Step One:

Go to the official website of VIT, www.vit.ac.in.

Step Two: 

Click on the  "VITEEE - 2017 - Results" given in the bullettin board, given on the right side of the website.

Step Three:

Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Capta - which is given there.

Step Four:

Check Check Results, Score Card, Merit List, Rank List in the next page open.

The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts exam for both PCME (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English) and PCBE (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English). While the students who attempt PCME group could be admitted to all B.Tech. courses at the institute, PCBE group candidates are eligible only for B.Tech. Bio-Medical Engineering, B.Tech. Biotechnology, and B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with specialization in Bioinformatics programs offered by VIT.

Trending

