VITEEE 2017 Result Declared: Check VIT Score Card, Merit, Rank List Now

VITEEE 2017: How To Check Results, Score Card, Merit List, Rank List
Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:
Step One:
Go to the official website of VIT, www.vit.ac.in.
Step Two:
Click on the "VITEEE - 2017 - Results" given in the bullettin board, given on the right side of the website.
Step Three:
Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Capta - which is given there.
Step Four:
Check Check Results, Score Card, Merit List, Rank List in the next page open.
The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts exam for both PCME (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English) and PCBE (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English). While the students who attempt PCME group could be admitted to all B.Tech. courses at the institute, PCBE group candidates are eligible only for B.Tech. Bio-Medical Engineering, B.Tech. Biotechnology, and B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with specialization in Bioinformatics programs offered by VIT.
