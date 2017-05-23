Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2017 Expected By May Last Week Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 and class 12 results in the last week of May.

Share EMAIL PRINT Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2017 Expected By May Last Week New Delhi: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 and class 12 results in the last week of May. An official told NDTV that the board results are expected by May 30 but the dates are not confirmed yet. According to another official the Uttarakhand board will declared the results by May last week. The official also told NDTV that the director of Uttarakhand board with the board secretary will release the results from board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital.



The results will be made available in the official results website of the board, uaresults.nic.in.



However, the results website has not updated Uttarakhand Board results details so far, and it is still saying, "Results for the Exams conducted in 2017 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exams Results Portal (http://results.gov.in)."



Apart from the official results website, alternate website like examresults.net also host UK Board class 10 and class 12 results.



