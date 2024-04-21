AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Scorecards To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The exam took place from March 8 to 30, with over 6.3 lakh students appearing.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is poised to announce the Class 10 results tomorrow. Once released, students can access their scorecards via the official BSEAP website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their roll number and roll code.

The exam took place from March 8 to 30 in pen-paper mode, with over 6.3 lakh students appearing. Notably, the AP board provided audio question papers for visually impaired students.

Last year, English medium students surpassed their Telugu medium counterparts. Out of 4,32,641 English medium students, 3,49,673 passed, marking an 80.82 per cent pass rate. In contrast, 1,68,107 Telugu medium students appeared for the exam, with 84,047 passing, resulting in a 50 per cent pass rate.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Steps to Check

Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in

Select the result link on the homepage

Input your roll number and date of birth

Check and download the scorecards

Websites to Check Results:

Students can view their results on the following sites:

AP SSC 10th Result 2024: Passing Criteria

Students must achieve a minimum of 35 marks in each subject, which corresponds to 33 per cent of the total marks.

AP SSC 10th Result 2024: Supplementary Examination

If a student fails to pass the AP SSC Class 10 board exam, they will have the opportunity to sit for supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced by the state education minister during the press conference on April 22.

