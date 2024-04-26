IIM Sambalpur Invites Applications For MBA Fintech Management

IIM Sambalpur is inviting applications from eligible working professionals from Asian and European countries for a degree in MBA Fintech Management. This is the first Fintech-focused MBA degree introduced by an IIM. The deadline for submitting the online application is May 24, 2024.

The course has been launched in collaboration with the NSE Academy in blended mode. The programme is designed to provide the participants with specialised training in technical areas of Blockchain, AI, and cryptography. The programme will continue for 18-months and comprise of 17 meticulously crafted courses across three terms.

The institution is also opening admissions to the dual degree programme, under which applicants can gain an MBA in International Finance from Sorbonne Business School, Paris.

Advertisement

Talking about the programme, Mahadeo Jaiswal, director, IIM Sambalpur, said, "With over 9,000 fintech startups, India stands as the third-largest fintech hub worldwide and will generate almost 400 billion dollars worth of business by 2030. We are launching MBA in Fintech Management to impart specialised skills, knowledge and experience so that professionals can start their journey as an entrepreneur or intrapreneur in the blooming Fintech ecosystem."

Eligibility

Candidate's having a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks are eligible to apply. While degrees in any field are accepted, backgrounds in Business, Economics, Mathematics, Engineering, Computer Science, or related disciplines are preferred.

Candidates having a minimum of 2 years of post qualification managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience are preferred.