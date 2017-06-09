UP Board Result 2017 For Class 10 Declared, 81.18 Overall Pass Per Cent; Check Now At Upresults.nic.in, up.nic.in

The result was declared by Amarnath Verma, Director of Secondary Education UP, announced the results in a press conference at Board office, Allahabad.
#FLASH: UP Board Result 2017 results declared: Pass percentage 81.6% in Class X, and 82.5% in Class XII pic.twitter.com/vgaim7i9s8— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 9, 2017
The exams and corresponding evaluation of the answer sheets were done under strict provisions. The evaluation had started on April 27.
The result is available on the UP state government official results portal: upresults.nic.in or up.nic.in. Here's how you can check your results:
Step one: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or up.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link for UP Board high School Examination 2017 Result.
Step three: Enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result.
The result shown online is provisional in nature and a student must obtain their original marks statement from their respective schools. The original mark sheets would be made available at the schools within 15 days of result declaration. While the marks mentioned on the online score card can be used to apply in class 12th or inter college, students would need original certificates at the time of admission.
The board will notify about the schedule and procedure of revaluation and/or rechecking soon on the official website. Students who wish to challenge their results should keep checking the official website about the same.