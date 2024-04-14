CBSE Organises Science Challenge Programme For Students Of Classes 8 To 10

CBSE Science Challenge comprises two rounds: an intra-school competition and an inter-school challenge.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the Science Challenge programme aimed at fostering curiosity, inquiry, and advancing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities among students in classes 8 to 10.

This initiative, hosted on the CBSE platform, will be available until May, with its core theme around Science, Environment, and Sustainability.



Notably, there is no application fee for students participating in either stage of this enrichment activity.

Students from classes 8 to 10 in CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible to compete in the first round, with school registration required for participation.

In the second round, schools that registered in the initial stage can nominate their top six students from each participating class.

The challenge paper will include multiple-choice questions, with a focus on both speed and accuracy.

Participants in the second round will receive online participation certificates from the Board, while top-performing students will be awarded appreciation certificates.

Schools are encouraged to facilitate student participation in the CBSE Science Challenge, offering them a chance to hone and showcase their skills.

For further inquiries or clarifications, interested parties can reach out via email at CBSEScienceChallenge@cbseshiksha.in or by calling 011-23238361.