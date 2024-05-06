10 Immunity Boosting Drinks To Stay Healthy This Summer

Fruits and veggies juices are hydrating, rich in antioxidants and nutrients and can boost your immunity

Summer often brings hot weather, leading to increased perspiration and dehydration. Immunity-boosting drinks can help keep you hydrated while providing essential vitamins and minerals to support your immune system. Read on as we share a list of drinks you can add to your summer diet for better immunity.

10 immunity-boosting drinks for summer:

1. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants such as catechins, which help strengthen the immune system by fighting off free radicals. Consume it by brewing green tea leaves in hot water for a few minutes, then strain and drink it warm or chilled.

2. Lemon water

Lemon water is high in vitamin C, which supports immune function and aids in collagen production. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass of water and drink it first thing in the morning for a refreshing boost to your immune system.

3. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Mix turmeric powder with warm milk, add a pinch of black pepper for better absorption, and drink it before bedtime to support immune health.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger has immune-boosting properties and can help reduce inflammation. To make ginger tea, steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 5-10 minutes, strain, and add honey or lemon for flavour. Consume it warm for best results.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes and minerals, which help hydrate the body and support immune function. Drink it chilled directly from the coconut or a bottle for a refreshing boost during hot summer days.

6. Orange smoothie

Oranges are packed with vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system. Blend fresh orange juice with yogurt or almond milk, add a handful of spinach for extra nutrients, and enjoy it as a cool and nutritious smoothie.

7. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immune function and promote overall health. Drink pure aloe vera juice, or blend fresh aloe vera gel with water and a splash of lemon juice for a refreshing beverage.

8. Watermelon juice

Watermelon is hydrating and rich in vitamins A and C, which help support immune health. Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a squeeze of lime juice and mint leaves, and enjoy it chilled as a revitalising summer drink.

9. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that boost immune function and reduce inflammation. Drink fresh pomegranate juice or blend the seeds with water and strain it for a refreshing and nutritious beverage.

10. Herbal tea

Herbal teas like elderberry and echinacea are known for their immune-boosting properties. Brew herbal tea bags in hot water for a few minutes, then strain and enjoy it warm or chilled with a drizzle of honey for added sweetness and immune support.

Remember to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle for optimal health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.