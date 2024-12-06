How To Boost Your Immunity Naturally This Winters: Consume These 9 Drinks

How to boost immunity naturally this winter season

Winter often brings with it a wave of seasonal illnesses like colds, flu, and weakened immunity. As the temperature drops, the body needs extra care to fight off viruses and maintain energy levels. While a balanced diet and proper hydration are essential, incorporating specific immunity-boosting drinks into your routine can do wonders for your overall health. These drinks are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that help build a robust immune system. Here are nine natural beverages to keep you healthy and energised this winter.

9 Drinks to boost your immunity naturally

As winter sets in, the immune system can become more vulnerable due to reduced exposure to sunlight (leading to lower vitamin D levels), a sedentary lifestyle, and changes in diet. These immunity-boosting drinks are not only natural but also cost-effective solutions to combat seasonal illnesses. Incorporating them into your daily routine can help you stay energised, strengthen your defence system, and prevent frequent illnesses.

1. Golden turmeric milk (Haldi doodh)

A traditional Indian remedy, turmeric milk is packed with the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric. Drinking warm turmeric milk before bed can help soothe a sore throat, reduce inflammation, and boost your immune response. Add a pinch of black pepper to enhance curcumin absorption for maximum benefits.

2. Tulsi and ginger tea

Tulsi (holy basil) and ginger are Ayurvedic powerhouses for immunity. While tulsi has antibacterial and antiviral properties, ginger is excellent for reducing inflammation and improving digestion. A steaming cup of tulsi and ginger tea can help combat colds, coughs, and other respiratory issues.

3. Amla juice

Indian gooseberry, or amla, is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, an essential nutrient for strengthening immunity. Fresh amla juice consumed on an empty stomach helps detoxify the body, rejuvenate the skin, and protect against winter infections. You can sweeten it with honey for added benefits.

4. Hot lemon and honey water

This classic drink is a natural immunity booster. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which helps in the production of white blood cells, essential for fighting infections. Honey, with its antimicrobial properties, soothes the throat and provides natural energy. Consuming this drink in the morning can flush out toxins and keep you hydrated.

5. Ashwagandha latte

Ashwagandha, a popular adaptogenic herb in Ayurveda, is known for its stress-relieving properties and ability to strengthen the immune system. Mix ashwagandha powder with warm milk and a touch of honey for a comforting latte that supports mental health and physical resilience during the cold months.

6. Green tea with cinnamon

Green tea is rich in antioxidants like catechins, which help protect the body against free radical damage. Adding a pinch of cinnamon enhances the flavour and provides additional immunity-boosting benefits, as cinnamon is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

7. Carrot and beetroot juice

Packed with vitamins A and C, as well as essential minerals like potassium and folate, carrot and beetroot juice strengthens the immune system, improves blood circulation, and detoxifies the body. The vibrant combination also supports healthy skin during the dry winter season.

8. Masala chai

A cup of masala chai is more than just a comforting beverage during winter. Spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger used in chai have antiviral and antibacterial properties, making it a natural immunity booster. Replace regular sugar with jaggery for additional health benefits.

9. Kadha (herbal decoction)

A winter staple in many Indian households, kadha is made by boiling herbs and spices such as tulsi, ginger, cloves, black pepper, and cinnamon. This potent concoction helps fight colds, clears nasal congestion, and boosts immunity. Drinking kadha daily can prevent seasonal infections and keep your respiratory system healthy.

Winter doesn't have to mean succumbing to colds and flu. By consuming these nine natural drinks, you can give your immune system the extra support it needs during the colder months. Whether it's the warmth of turmeric milk or the zesty freshness of lemon and honey water, these beverages not only provide nourishment but also bring comfort during chilly days. Make them a part of your lifestyle this season and enjoy a healthier, illness-free winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.