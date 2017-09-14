Prakash Javadekar To Announce Swachhta Rankings 2017 For Higher Education Institutes

The ranking shave been done on the basis of multiple categories which include - cleanliness standards, cleaning systems, waste disposal methods, greenery in the institute campus, and campus accessibility.
केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री @PrakashJavdekar आज उच्चतर शैक्षिक संस्थानों लिए 'स्वच्छता' रैंकिंग-2017 पुरस्कार प्रदान करेंगे pic.twitter.com/eO7OvQR3OL— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) September 14, 2017
The Ministry also released the list of top 5 districts with outstanding co-ordination with the higher education institutes in the district under the Clean India Movement. These five districts are:
- Medak, Telangana
- Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh
- Ajmer, Rajasthan
- Warangal (Urban), Telangana
- Indore, Madhya Pradesh
The Ministry had also announced 'Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar' earlier in September. 2,68,402 schools from across the country had voluntarily participated in the competition. 643 schools were shortlisted for the award out of which 172 were selected for the National Awards of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17.
