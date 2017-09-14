Prakash Javadekar To Announce Swachhta Rankings 2017 For Higher Education Institutes Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) will announce the 'Swachhta' Ranking 2017 for Higher Education Institutes today. The programme will also be attended by Dr. Satyapal Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Higher Education.

Share EMAIL PRINT MHRD To Announce Swachhta Rankings For Higher Education Institutes New Delhi: Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) will announce the 'Swachhta' Ranking 2017 for Higher Education Institutes today. The programme will also be attended by Dr. Satyapal Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Higher Education. The programme will be held at the Banquet hall in Hotel Ashok and will start at 11:00 am. In the rankings almost 3500 institutes participated, out of which 174 were shortlisted. From among the 174 shortlisted institutes, 25 have been selected for the top rankings.



The ranking shave been done on the basis of multiple categories which include - cleanliness standards, cleaning systems, waste disposal methods, greenery in the institute campus, and campus accessibility.

केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री @PrakashJavdekar आज उच्चतर शैक्षिक संस्थानों लिए 'स्वच्छता' रैंकिंग-2017 पुरस्कार प्रदान करेंगे pic.twitter.com/eO7OvQR3OL — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) September 14, 2017

The Ministry also released the list of top 5 districts with outstanding co-ordination with the higher education institutes in the district under the Clean India Movement. These five districts are: Medak, Telangana

Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh

Ajmer, Rajasthan

Warangal (Urban), Telangana

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

The Ministry had also announced 'Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar' earlier in September. 2,68,402 schools from across the country had voluntarily participated in the competition. 643 schools were shortlisted for the award out of which 172 were selected for the National Awards of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17.



Click here for more



Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) will announce the 'Swachhta' Ranking 2017 for Higher Education Institutes today. The programme will also be attended by Dr. Satyapal Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Higher Education. The programme will be held at the Banquet hall in Hotel Ashok and will start at 11:00 am. In the rankings almost 3500 institutes participated, out of which 174 were shortlisted. From among the 174 shortlisted institutes, 25 have been selected for the top rankings.The ranking shave been done on the basis of multiple categories which include - cleanliness standards, cleaning systems, waste disposal methods, greenery in the institute campus, and campus accessibility.The Ministry also released the list of top 5 districts with outstanding co-ordination with the higher education institutes in the district under the Clean India Movement. These five districts are:The Ministry had also announced 'Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar' earlier in September. 2,68,402 schools from across the country had voluntarily participated in the competition. 643 schools were shortlisted for the award out of which 172 were selected for the National Awards of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17.Click here for more Education News