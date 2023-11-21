Bikaner Spruced Up Overnight, Reason: PM's Cleanliness Drive Order

With immediate action by BJP workers, the entire route was cleaned at night itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, has once again demonstrated his dedication to the cause. Following a massive roadshow in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Monday, the Prime Minister ordered an immediate cleanliness drive along the route of the roadshow.

The BJP workers, adhering to the PM's instructions, immediately sprung into action, resulting in the entire route being cleaned at night itself.

This is not an isolated incident. The Prime Minister has consistently insisted that the routes of roadshows and rally venues be cleaned by the BJP team immediately after the conclusion of the events. A recent example of this practice was observed in Indore, where the route of the roadshow was cleaned within a few hours of the event's conclusion.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, at Rajghat, New Delhi, with the aim of making India clean. The aim was to provide sanitation facilities to every family, including toilets, solid and liquid waste disposal systems, village cleanliness, and a safe and adequate drinking water supply, by October 2, 2019.

With Rajasthan going to poll this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent BJP leaders are holding roadshows and targeting Congress in their rallies on the issue of corruption and crimes against women in Rajasthan. While the Congress' key campaigners focused on the guarantees to woo voters and retain power in the state, political parties are leaving no stone unturned for the Rajasthan assembly elections that are scheduled to be held on November 25.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3, along with the other four states: Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as Chief Minister with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

