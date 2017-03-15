St Stephen's Autonomy Row: 'Honour Assurance Given To Staff Council', Teachers Asks Principal

New Delhi: In a response to an email sent by Delhi University's St Stephen's College to all Heads of Departments from the Principal, 41 out of 53 permanent teachers of institution have submitted a letter demanding to honour the assurances given to the staff council regarding the autonomy issue. A February 25 Governing Body meeting of the Delhi University College decided to go ahead with the proposal seeking autonomy for the institution. The current letter teachers sent is regarding is to the meeting the college principal had on the March 6 with some Heads of the Departments and a subsequent e-mail to all the Heads.
The teachers in the letter said that the meeting was held on March 6 with grossly inadequate notice, even no notice in the case of some Heads. As a result of that Heads of some Departments were unable to attend the meeting.
"We wish to object strongly to your decision to ask individual faculty members to give in their feedback on the question of autonomy before 10th March 2017, in the form of responses to a questionnaire with questions that are either irrelevant or un-answerable on the basis of the almost non-existent information available to us," said the letter from the teachers.
According to the teachers, during the March 3 meeting, 'the Chair decided to carry the concerns of the teachers to the Governing Body' and these concerns of the Staff Council, a statutory body of Delhi University, must be first conveyed to the Governing Body before they were asked to give any feedback or to proceed further in any manner with respect to the proposal for autonomous status.
The teachers requested the principal to convene a meeting of the Governing Body and place before it the ratified minutes of the proceedings of the Staff Council meeting held on 3rd March 2017.
