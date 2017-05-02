SRMJEEE 2017 Results: Check You Scorecard Now At Srmuniv.ac.in

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 02, 2017 14:44 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SRMJEEE 2017 Results: Check You Scorecard Now At Srmuniv.ac.in

SRMJEEE 2017 Results: Check You Scorecard Now At Srmuniv.ac.in

New Delhi:  SRM University has released the result and scorecard of SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2017 in the official website of the varsity. Admission to various engineering courses in the SRM University will be done on the basis of SRMJEE 2017. The results and scorecards have been made available at the official website for the candidates who have appeared in the exam which was held from April 1 to April 30.

The university may conduct tests for lapsed / cancelled seats from May 1 to 30 June.

SRMJEEE 2017 Results:  How To Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to download the results/scorecard from the official website:
srm university score card
SRMJEE Results 2017: Download The Score Card Now From Srmuni.ac.in

Go to the website, srmuniv.ac.in
Click on Download Score Card link given in the homepage
Click on 'Download Score Card' in the next page
Enter the details
See your scorecard 

SRM University

SRM University is one of the major private universities in India with over 38,000 students and more than 2600 faculty across all the campus, offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Health sciences, and Science and Humanities.

JEE Advanced 2017: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know Details Here

SRM is accredited by NAAC with 'A' Grade in the year 2013. SRM University is placed in A category by MHRD, says the website of the university.

 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ4 Doctors In A Boat Tried Taking Selfies Near Pune, Drowned
srmuniv.ac.insrmjeee 2017srm resultssrmjeee results 2017srm university resultssrm newsEducation NewsSRM ScorecardSRM Score cardSRM JEE Results 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Microsoft Event

................................ Advertisement ................................