SRMJEEE 2017 Results: Check You Scorecard Now At Srmuniv.ac.in

The university may conduct tests for lapsed / cancelled seats from May 1 to 30 June.
SRMJEEE 2017 Results: How To Download Scorecard
Candidates can follow these steps to download the results/scorecard from the official website:
Go to the website, srmuniv.ac.in
Click on Download Score Card link given in the homepage
Click on 'Download Score Card' in the next page
Enter the details
See your scorecard
SRM University
SRM University is one of the major private universities in India with over 38,000 students and more than 2600 faculty across all the campus, offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Health sciences, and Science and Humanities.
SRM is accredited by NAAC with 'A' Grade in the year 2013. SRM University is placed in A category by MHRD, says the website of the university.