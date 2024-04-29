SRM University BTech Phase 1 Examination Results Declared, Check Steps To Download

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the results for the SRMJEEE 2024 phase 1. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results on the official website at srmist.edu.in.

Students need to log in using their application number and password. The SRMJEEE exam for phase 1 was conducted from April 20 to 22.

Those who qualify for the SRMJEEE exam become eligible to participate in SRM counseling. The authorities will subsequently notify the result dates for phases 2 and 3.

SRM Results For Btech: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, srmist.edu.in.

Select the "SRM Exam Results" link.

Input the SRM login credentials - email Id and password and submit.

The SRMJEEE 2024 result will appear on the screen.

Download the results and retain a printed copy.

SRMJEEE 2024 Rank List

The SRM rank list 2024 will be compiled by the authorities based on candidates' total marks in the exam. The merit list will be accessible on the official website. Candidates selected according to the SRM BTech 2024 rank list are eligible for participation in the counseling process.

Calculation Of SRMJEEE 2024 Scores

Given the varied difficulty levels across shifts in the SRM BTech exam, there's a possibility that it may pose different challenges for different candidates. To address this, the University will normalize the marks before release.

The authorities provide two types of marks to candidates: Normalized Marks: Marks adjusted according to the difficulty level of the respective exam. Raw Marks: Actual marks obtained by candidates in the exam.

What Follows SRMJEEE Results 2024?

Shortlisted candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be invited to participate in SRMJEEE counseling. Counseling letters will be available on the official website. Candidates must adhere to the rank-wise schedule provided by the authorities for reporting to the designated counseling venues. They are required to bring all original documents and pay the registration cum counseling fee.

SRM Results 2024 - Campuses That Accept Scores

The following are the SRMIST campuses that will accept SRMJEEE result 2024:

SRM University Chennai SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram Campus SRM University AP, Amaravati SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat SRM Institute of Science and Technology, NCR Campus, Ghaziabad SRM University, Sikkim.