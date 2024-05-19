'Will Be Very Happy To Win MP Of The Year Award': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is contesting elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, expressed her excitement about securing victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

She also hailed the BJP for adhering to strict protocols and fulfilling promises, while criticising other parties for not doing the same.

Kangana Ranaut, who is bidding for a maiden term in the Lok Sabha from her native Mandi, also expressed her excitement at the prospect of winning the MP of the Year award if she gets elected.

"As an actress, I have won various awards, including the Padma Shri and National awards. In the future, if I get elected, I will represent the opinions and problems of the people of Mandi and work effortlessly for them. Since the Lok Sabha conducts various award sessions, in the future, if I receive the Member of Parliament of the Year award, I will be very happy," said Kangana Ranaut.

While hailing her party, the BJP, she added, "We take 'Modi Ki Guarantee' seriously and adhere to stricter guidelines from the party, which also prevent us from making false promises to win elections. I personally believe this level of integrity is not present in other parties."

Addressing the problems of the people of Mandi, especially apple orchard owners, she added, "Himachal orchards are facing numerous challenges. Some owners advocate for an increase in the number of cold storage facilities, while others call for a rise in import duties. It is essential to address all these issues."

While speaking to news agency ANI, she also stated that she is working on various film projects, the most recent one being 'Emergency'.

"Currently, I am involved in several projects. I was shooting a film with R Madhavan Ji but I had to pause due to the elections and will resume post-election. Apart from that, I have 3-4 other films lined up in a row, including the Sita Trilogy and the biopic on Noti Binodini. I have also worked on the movie 'Emergency,' which is set to be released soon," said Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut is contesting elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Traditionally, this seat has been a stronghold of the ruling Congress in the state. The decision to field Kangana Ranaut from Mandi adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In her maiden bid for membership of the Lower House, she faces a formidable challenge in the form of a Congress heavyweight and the son of the late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only elect candidates for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow.

She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

