President Of India Congratulates IISc Bangalore for Times Higher Education 'Best Small Universities' Rankings 2017

New Delhi: The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee congratulated Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore for figuring in the list of top 10 institutions in the 'Best Small Universities' category of the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings 2017. In a message to Prof. Anurag Kumar, Director, IISc, Bangalore, the President has said that to "please accept my hearty congratulations on your Institute having entered into the list of top 10 institutions in the 'Best Small Universities' category of the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings 2017".
IISc joins the ranks of California Institute of Technology (Caltech) (United States), Ecole Normale Superrieure (France) and Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in a ranking of 'Best Small Universities' category of the Times Higher Education recently.
"Kindly convey my sincere compliments to the entire faculty, staff and students of your esteemed Institute for having responded to my repeated calls to strive to be amongst the top Institutions of higher learning in the world" said Mr. Mukherjee in his message.
"This achievement reiterates my firm belief that Indian Institutions are not lacking in merit and can be amongst the best in the world", he added.
He also said that that he is confident about "the Institution will continue to strive and achieve greater and greater heights in the future".
