IISc Bengaluru Opens Internship Applications For Science And Engineering Students

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, today, on National Science Day, announced the opening of the application process for the Q-Daksha Student Internship Programme 2024. The deadline for application submission is March 21.

Students from science and engineering disciplines can submit their applications by scanning a QR code provided by the institute.

The programme, exclusively for students from Karnataka, spans 4-8 weeks, and an appropriate stipend will be offered to the participating students.



Eligibility Criteria:

III/IV-year BE/BTech, I/II-year MSc/MTech students

"Happy to announce that we are back with the Q-Daksha Student Internship Program 2024 on this National Science Day!," the institute said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"A great opportunity for aspiring students to engage and witness Quantum Technology research at IISc. As quantum technology is highly interdisciplinary, we encourage students from science and engineering disciplines (examples of disciplines, but not restricted to Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Nanotechnology, etc.) to apply," the institute stated in an official notice.

