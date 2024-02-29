IISc Bangalore Invites Applications for MTech In Robotics And Autonomous Systems

IISc Bangalore MTech In Robotics And Autonomous Systems: The application submission deadline is March 22.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, is inviting applications for the Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Robotics and Autonomous Systems. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by March 22.

Key Programme Highlights:

The MTech programme offers a robust theoretical foundation in various areas, including control and optimisation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, perception and planning, as well as modelling and simulation.

Students benefit from extensive hands-on training including robot programming and simulation frameworks such as Gazebo, ROS, and Rapid Prototyping.

Opportunities for industry exposure are offered through collaborative research projects between academia and leading companies.

The programme opens doors to exciting career prospects in both established companies and startups.

Admission Criteria:

Candidates must be qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Common Foreign Trade and Investment (CFTI) examination with a minimum CGPA of 8.0.

Facilities Available:

State-of-the-art facilities include walking and mobile robots, robotic manipulators, an in-house makery, a drone testbed, 5G autonomous vehicle testbed, and a networked robotics testbed.

Specialisations Offered:

The programme offers specialisations in control systems, robotics and embedded systems, as well as mobility and urban intelligence.

Basic Qualifications:

Prospective candidates should hold a Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), or Bachelor of Science (BS) degree (4 years) or equivalent, with GATE qualifications in Aerospace Engineering (AE), Biomedical Engineering (BM), Computer Science (CS), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Electrical Engineering (EE), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Mechanical Engineering (ME), or Engineering Sciences (XE).

Admission Process:

Candidates can apply through either the GATE mode or CFTI mode. For admission details and deadlines, visit:

Through GATE mode: admissions.iisc.ac.in

Through CFTI mode: iisc.ac.in/admissions/m-tech-through-cfti-mode/

Important points:

Candidates must meet minimum academic requirements as specified by the university.

Shortlisted candidates for interviews will be notified via the IISc admission portal.

Necessary documents must be presented during the interview process.

Special provisions apply to candidates from specific categories such as SC/ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, and Kashmiri Migrants.

Completion of all degree requirements is mandatory for enrollment.

Scholarships are not available for students enrolled through the CFTI mode.