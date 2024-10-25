IISc Invites Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant Up To Rs 15 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is inviting proposals from faculty members of Karnataka universities under its Mini Project scheme. Eligible faculty can submit their proposals via the official website by November 6, 2024, at 11.59pm. Selected candidates will have the opportunity to receive research grants of up to Rs 15 lakh.
Q-Pragathi-II Mini Project Scheme
Eligibility Criteria: To qualify, the Principal Investigator (PI) must be a faculty member at a university or an affiliated institution in Karnataka.
Proposal Submission Guidelines
Faculty members interested in applying must adhere to the following format when submitting their proposals:
Cover Page Requirements:
- Title of the Project
- Principal Investigator (PI) and their affiliation
- Co-Principal Investigators (Co-PIs), their affiliations, and details regarding their responsibilities (collaborations with industry, startups, and national or international institutions are strongly encouraged)
- Total Budget
- Duration of the Project
Proposal Sections:
- Introduction
- Background
- Objectives (bullet points)
- Methodology
- Objective milestones represented in a Gantt chart
- Expected outcomes of the project
- References
- Budget table and justification
- Length: Proposals should be concise, totaling a maximum of 3-5 pages, with the specific allocation of pages at the applicant's discretion.
We are pleased to announce Cohort II for the Q-Pragathi Mini Project Scheme.— IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (@IIScQuanTech) October 23, 2024
Click here to submit the proposal: https://t.co/pnf9x9rC1h
Click here to access the Program flyer: https://t.co/JPNF1OWuIn pic.twitter.com/lJjpjlaxC8
Human Resource Norms
The funding scheme will also provide stipends for participating students:
- Undergraduate Students (Ongoing): Rs 10,000 per month for interns
- Undergraduate Students (Completed): Rs 20,000 per month for full-time project employment
- Postgraduate Students (Ongoing): Rs 15,000 per month for interns
- Postgraduate Students (Completed): Rs 25,000 per month for full-time project employment
- Postdoctoral Fellows: Compensation as per DST, Government of India norms
This initiative by IISc aims to foster research collaboration and innovation among faculty members, contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge and development within Karnataka's educational landscape.