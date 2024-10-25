IISc Invites Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant Up To Rs 15 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is inviting proposals from faculty members of Karnataka universities under its Mini Project scheme. Eligible faculty can submit their proposals via the official website by November 6, 2024, at 11.59pm. Selected candidates will have the opportunity to receive research grants of up to Rs 15 lakh.



Q-Pragathi-II Mini Project Scheme

Eligibility Criteria: To qualify, the Principal Investigator (PI) must be a faculty member at a university or an affiliated institution in Karnataka.

Proposal Submission Guidelines



Faculty members interested in applying must adhere to the following format when submitting their proposals:

Cover Page Requirements:

Title of the Project

Principal Investigator (PI) and their affiliation

Co-Principal Investigators (Co-PIs), their affiliations, and details regarding their responsibilities (collaborations with industry, startups, and national or international institutions are strongly encouraged)

Total Budget

Duration of the Project

Proposal Sections:

Introduction

Background

Objectives (bullet points)

Methodology

Objective milestones represented in a Gantt chart

Expected outcomes of the project

References

Budget table and justification

Length: Proposals should be concise, totaling a maximum of 3-5 pages, with the specific allocation of pages at the applicant's discretion.

We are pleased to announce Cohort II for the Q-Pragathi Mini Project Scheme.



Click here to submit the proposal: https://t.co/pnf9x9rC1h



Human Resource Norms



The funding scheme will also provide stipends for participating students:

Undergraduate Students (Ongoing): Rs 10,000 per month for interns

Undergraduate Students (Completed): Rs 20,000 per month for full-time project employment

Postgraduate Students (Ongoing): Rs 15,000 per month for interns

Postgraduate Students (Completed): Rs 25,000 per month for full-time project employment

Postdoctoral Fellows: Compensation as per DST, Government of India norms

This initiative by IISc aims to foster research collaboration and innovation among faculty members, contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge and development within Karnataka's educational landscape.