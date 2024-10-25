Advertisement

IISc Invites Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant Up To Rs 15 Lakh

To qualify, the Principal Investigator (PI) must be a faculty member at a university or an affiliated institution in Karnataka.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IISc Invites Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant Up To Rs 15 Lakh
Selected candidates will have the opportunity to receive research grants of up to Rs 15 lakh.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is inviting proposals from faculty members of Karnataka universities under its Mini Project scheme. Eligible faculty can submit their proposals via the official website by November 6, 2024, at 11.59pm. Selected candidates will have the opportunity to receive research grants of up to Rs 15 lakh.

Q-Pragathi-II Mini Project Scheme

Eligibility Criteria: To qualify, the Principal Investigator (PI) must be a faculty member at a university or an affiliated institution in Karnataka.

Proposal Submission Guidelines

Faculty members interested in applying must adhere to the following format when submitting their proposals:

Cover Page Requirements:

  • Title of the Project
  • Principal Investigator (PI) and their affiliation
  • Co-Principal Investigators (Co-PIs), their affiliations, and details regarding their responsibilities (collaborations with industry, startups, and national or international institutions are strongly encouraged)
  • Total Budget
  • Duration of the Project

Proposal Sections:

  • Introduction
  • Background
  • Objectives (bullet points)
  • Methodology
  • Objective milestones represented in a Gantt chart
  • Expected outcomes of the project
  • References
  • Budget table and justification
  • Length: Proposals should be concise, totaling a maximum of 3-5 pages, with the specific allocation of pages at the applicant's discretion.

Human Resource Norms

The funding scheme will also provide stipends for participating students:

  • Undergraduate Students (Ongoing): Rs 10,000 per month for interns
  • Undergraduate Students (Completed): Rs 20,000 per month for full-time project employment
  • Postgraduate Students (Ongoing): Rs 15,000 per month for interns
  • Postgraduate Students (Completed): Rs 25,000 per month for full-time project employment
  • Postdoctoral Fellows: Compensation as per DST, Government of India norms

This initiative by IISc aims to foster research collaboration and innovation among faculty members, contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge and development within Karnataka's educational landscape.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Institute Of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Excellent News": PM Modi Lauds Cabinet's Approval Of Rs 1,000-Crore Fund For Space Sector
IISc Invites Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant Up To Rs 15 Lakh
CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 Results To Be Out By October 15
Next Article
CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 Results To Be Out By October 15
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com