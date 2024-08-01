ICSSR Invites Proposals For Indo-German Joint Research In Social Sciences And Humanities

The lndian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and the German Research Foundation (DFG-Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft), Germany, invited proposals for joint lndo-German academic research projects in Social Sciences and Humanities.

The collaborative opportunity is available year-round with no submission deadline. Proposals are particularly invited from teams of principal investigators who have prior experience in cooperative projects.

Objectives and Benefits

The program aims to enhance research collaboration between India and Germany by funding joint research projects of high international standard in Social Sciences and Humanities. This co-funding mechanism supports joint projects through ICSSR's Programme for International Collaboration and DFG's Individual Research Grants (Sachbeihilfe).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be permanently employed in recognised research or academic institutions in India or Germany, including publicly funded universities, deemed universities recognised by UGC, and ICSSR research institutes. Applicants should hold a PhD or equivalent qualification and have a track record of high-quality research demonstrated through previous studies and publications.

Funding Details

The ICSSR will provide funding of up to Rs 25 lakhs per proposal for the Indian component of the projects, with the project duration set between two and three years. DFG will fund the German component of the partnership. Each proposal must identify a lead partner in both India and Germany, who will jointly write and submit the proposal to their respective funding agencies.

Proposal Submission

Proposals must adhere to the submission guidelines of ICSSR and DFG. German researchers will use DFG's electronic submission system "elan" (elan.dfg.de). The scientific content of the proposals must be identical in both the Indian and German submissions. Researchers must also comply with the ethical clearance requirements of their respective countries.

Review Process

Proposals will undergo a separate evaluation by ICSSR and DFG based on scientific merit, the rationale for collaboration, and the qualifications and compatibility of the team members. Funding will be approved only for proposals that receive recommendations from both ICSSR and DFG. Unilateral funding is not an option.