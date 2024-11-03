PM Early Career Grant Offers Up To Rs 60 Lakh For Innovative Research, Apply By Nov 19

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) is currently accepting applications for the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PM ECRG). This grant, which provides funding of up to Rs 60 lakh over three years, aims to enhance India's research and innovation landscape. The deadline for applications is November 19, 2024. The PM ECRG not only offers significant financial support but also covers overhead costs, allowing researchers to manage their resources effectively.

Established under the ANRF Act of 2023, the foundation is chaired by the Prime Minister and is committed to fostering a research-oriented culture within the country. By implementing flexible initiatives and providing financial backing, ANRF seeks to accelerate scientific advancements, especially by empowering early-career researchers.

The PM ECRG is particularly designed to furnish young researchers with the tools necessary to pursue innovative ideas. The grant is available across all disciplines, allowing researchers to delve into their specific areas of interest.

The PM ECRG replaces the former Startup Research Grant (SRG) provided by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), marking a modern approach to supporting early-career researchers.

To be eligible for the PM ECRG, applicants must possess a PhD in Science or Engineering or an equivalent degree in medical or veterinary sciences. Candidates must have joined their institutions on or after February 1, 2022, ensuring the grant is tailored for those at the early stages of their careers. The age limit for applicants is 42 years, with a three-year extension available for candidates from SC/ST/OBC backgrounds, as well as for women and physically challenged individuals. Age eligibility is calculated as of February 1, 2024.

Applications must be submitted online via the ANRF portal (www.anrfonline.in), and individuals registered with SERB can use their existing credentials.

Nature & duration of support: