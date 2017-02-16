Budget
Collapse
Expand

Prakash Javadekar On Heavier School Bags: Reading September 2016 CBSE Circular Again

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 16, 2017 14:16 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prakash Javadekar On Heavier School Bags: Reading September 2016 CBSE Circular Again

Prakash Javadekar On Heavier School Bags: Reading September 2016 CBSE Circular Again

New Delhi:  "I am going to reduce the weight of school bags...carrying heavy bags is not necessary. It will definitely happen. We are preparing norms for CBSE schools that bundles of books and notebooks do not have to be needlessly carried," Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said at an event organised by CSE where children from several schools were present yesterday. On last September, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had come out with a circular which addressed to 'All Heads of Schools affiliated to CBSE' saying 'Heavier school bags are known to have adverse effects on health of growing children and if such bags are used for a prolonged period, the impact may well be irreversible'.

Young children whose spine is at a crucial stage of growth are the most susceptible ones to hazards such as back pain, muscle pain, shoulder pain, fatigue and in extreme cases the distortion of spinal cord or shoulders that may most plausibly be attributed to heavy school bags, said the circular.
In this context, CBSE asked the schools to play a significant role by sensitizing students, parents and teachers it suggested some feasible measures schools, teachers and parents may take in this reference.

Measures suggested by CBSE on School Bags
  1. Students should be encouraged to repack their bags on daily basis
  2. Schools may check school bags randomly to ensure the proper weight of school bags
  3. Schools may ensure the adequate supply of potable and safe drinking water for everybody
  4. There should not be any homework assigned to students of classes I, II and they need not bring their school bag

Read: More updates on CBSE

CBSE has also asked the schools to counsel the teachers regarding the regarding this issue and urged them to make use of ICT. To the parents, CBSE said that parents may be advised to be mindful of the health concerns of their wards and purchase lighter school backpack with two taut stripes and the Board has also asked the parents to clean the bags of the children as they are often in habit of storing things in their bags.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READNew Bill Seeks Cap On Guests At Wedding, Checks On Spending Over Rs 5 Lakh
Heavier School BagsSchool BagsCBSECentral Board of Secondary EducationPrakash JavadedarHRD MinisterHuman Resourses development Minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2Live ScoreSasikalaISRO

................................ Advertisement ................................