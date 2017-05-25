Over 58,000 Online Registrations For DU Admissions Since Monday

Over 58,000 people have registered online for admissions to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes since Monday. Online registration for admissions to undergraduate programmes began yesterday at 6 pm for its 60 UG courses in 62 colleges affiliated with the varsity with around 54,000 seats. It will continue till June 12. "Out of 58,475 registrations, 43,168 applicants have submitted their personal details," OSD Admissions Ashutosh Bhardwaj said in a release. Of the students who submitted personal details, the number of male applicants are 24,822, while 18,334 are female and 12 are transgender."Students belonging to unreserved category are 28,192, OBC 9,322, SC 4,439 and ST 1,215," a release by the university said. BA (Hons) English, BCom(Hons), BA(Hons) Economics, BA Programme continue to be much preferred courses. The varsity is scheduled to announce its first cut-off list on June 20. As of now, six cut-off dates have been announced. However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on vacant seats in colleges.Applicants for some subjects like Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) have to appear for entrance test.