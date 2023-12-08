Registrations For Phase 2 PhD Admissions At Delhi University To Close On December 20

Registrations for the Phase 2 PhD admissions at the University of Delhi are ongoing and will conclude on December 20, 2023. Eligible candidates who had not applied for Phase I admissions may apply in Phase 2.

Other than this, candidates who had already registered in Phase 1 and wish to update their proposal may do so in Phase 2. Only those candidates who will apply afresh or update their proposal will be considered in Phase 2.

The departments or the centres will invite the shortlisted candidates for interview process from December 22, 2023 to January 22, 2024.

Registration fee for all the unreserved categories such as OBC(NCL), EWS etc is 750. The fees for candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD is Rs. 300.

The last date for payment of fees is January 31, 2024.

Steps to register for Phase 1