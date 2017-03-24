NEET 2017: CBSE Announces 23 New Exam Cities

New Delhi: A new update has come regarding NEET 2017. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has added 23 new examination cities to the existing 80 cities. With a record over 11 lakh students registered for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the exam will now be held at 103 cities across the nation. The exam will be held for admission to undergraduate medical course.
NEET 2017 has witnessed an overwhelming response as highest numbers of students have registered for the exam this year; the highest till date! The official press release states that, "Looking into the substantial increase in number of registered candidates this year, the Minister of Human Resources and Development, Government of India has desired to increase 23 more new examination cities in the list of 80 existing examination cities."
In order to give their option for the city of examination candidates can log on to the official website at cbseneet.nic.in. The exam will be held at 2200 institutions based on the credibility, reliability and infrastructure in these centres.
As against over 8.02 lakh candidates in 2016, this year, the number of candidates registering for NEET is in excess of 11.35 lakh, an increase of over 41 per cent.
The new list includes four cities each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, three from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu each, two each from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala and one city each from Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in Medical Council of India (MCI)/ Dental Council of India approved medical/dental colleges, will be held on May 7.
